Police use drone to locate, arrest armed man inside Emeryville hotel

(Shutterstock)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Emeryville Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after an armed standoff at a hotel, a spokesperson for the department said.

Michael Valladares Chirinos, 29, of Richmond, is accused of threatening several guests and employees with a shotgun at the Sonesta Hotel at 5555 Shellmound Street.

Police say Valladares Chirinos paced throughout the hotel's lobby and ground floor while holding what appeared to be a modified shotgun. The suspect went in and out of the view of officers, who had surrounded the hotel and were attempting to communicate with him, police said.

Eventually, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle team from the Alameda County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone into the lobby in an attempt to locate Valladares Chirinos, who had gone out of view of the police for approximately 30 minutes.

The drone located the suspect asleep on a couch in the lobby. Officers entered the lobby shortly after 4:00 a.m. and detained him.

Valladares Chirinos, who had several outstanding warrants, was booked on suspicion of multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon on several victims, criminal threats, possession of a modified shotgun and possession of a loaded firearm.

The police have not released a motive.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
emeryvillearrestdroneshotelstandoffpoliceguns
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
NorCal mother ID'd as 1 of 2 victims killed in Marin Co. plane crash
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Show More
Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112
Mickey Gilley, country music singer-songwriter, dies at 86
SJPD officer accused of sexual misconduct while responding to call
4 injured after car falls off SF cliff, officials say
Ukraine: Women, kids, elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
More TOP STORIES News