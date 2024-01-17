Emma Stone says she wants to be on 'Jeopardy!': 'That's my dream'

Emma Stone is on a roll for her performance as Bella in 'Poor Things' and she wants all the tips she can get about accepting awards.

Emma Stone is on a roll for her performance as Bella in 'Poor Things' and she wants all the tips she can get about accepting awards.

Emma Stone is on a roll for her performance as Bella in 'Poor Things' and she wants all the tips she can get about accepting awards.

Emma Stone is on a roll for her performance as Bella in 'Poor Things' and she wants all the tips she can get about accepting awards.

Emma Stone is the star of one of the biggest films this awards season, "Poor Things," but the actress says the role she wants to land next is on television.

"I would like to go on real 'Jeopardy!'" Stone said in an interview with "Variety Awards Circuit" podcast. "That's my favorite show."

MORE: 'Poor Things' star Emma Stone has a new way to avoid public speaking

"I don't want to go on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' I really want to earn my stripes," she added. "I would really like to go on real 'Jeopardy!'"

The actress, who recently won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (comedy or musical) for her performance as Bella Baxter in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film "Poor Things," said she takes the test for the legendary game show on ABC each year.

"You can only take it once a year with your email address," she said. "So every June, I take the quiz."

MORE: 'Jeopardy!' executive producer is thinking of adding a major rule change

"And they don't tell you how you did," she continued. "They just say we'll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show and guess what, I haven't gotten on the show.'"

Stone went on to say that she watches the show every night and marks down how many answers she gets right.

In addition to Stone's Golden Globes win on Sunday night, Searchlight Pictures' "Poor Things" also won for best motion picture -- musical or comedy.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Searchlight Pictures and this station.