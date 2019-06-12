bay area life

An inside look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Galaxy's Edge takes you straight to the planet of Batuu where the world of Star Wars comes to life. Check out brand new attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which features an electrifying ride through hyperspace in the iconic cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

Hungry travelers can also experience themed dining at both Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and the notorious watering hole, Oga's Cantina. Savi's Workshop and Droid Depot ensure that you won't be leaving empty handed! Build your own light saber and droid to keep the adventure alive when you journey back to earth.

