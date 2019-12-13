entertainment

Bay Area film, 'Any Wednesday,' earns Oscar consideration

By and Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For San Francisco filmmaker Allie Light, aging is often about what is lost and what is retained.

In her new film "Any Wednesday," Light explores the edges of awareness and understanding, through two characters, both facing struggles now common in America. For homeless war-veteran C'Mo the struggle is PTSD, for the aging Agnes it is Dementia.

"But it doesn't emerge right away. It slowly comes into focus as they drive around," explains Light.

She was inspired by a family incident, when an aging in-law suffering from dementia vanished for hours. In the case of Agnes and C'Mo, what happens is a powerful connection sparked by a flat tire, a chance encounter, and miles of driving with Agnes at the wheel.

RELATED: Director of Pixar's 'Bao' talks dumplings, overprotective parents and her Oscar nomination

"She can't say, yes, get in the car. She can't say, no you can't. So she just makes a gesture with her hand pointing to the car and says okay, get in," says Light.

Light's daughter and co-producer Julia Hilder says the subject has struck a chord with audiences.

"We get a lot of people coming up after the film is over and saying you know what, that reminds me of my aunt, she has those same signs," says Hilder.

RELATED: 3 Bay Area men up for Oscars for their work on blockbuster smash 'Black Panther'

Light recently learned that "Any Wednesday" is now under consideration for an Oscar nomination. It would be her second, after the honor she received for the documentary "In the Shadow of the Stars," on the San Francisco Opera Company. She says "Any Wednesday" is just one of four scripts she's recently written on the subject of Aging.

Something she hopes we can all become more comfortable with.

"Being old is like being in a dark country, she says. You have to strike a match, you have to hang a chandelier, you have to make your own light, and that's what I'm trying to do," Light said.

Oscar nominations are due out in December. The Academy Award ceremony will be broadcast live here on ABC7 on February 9, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscodementiaentertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmovieaging
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
﻿70 Years of ABC7: Van Amburg, the 1970s and a TV news revolution
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Radio City Rockettes off stage as moms
Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
SJ kids surprised by teddy bears
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
FCC votes for new suicide hotline number
SF investigators recover more than $2 million worth of stolen goods
Tiny homes delivered to help homeless in the East Bay
Show More
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
SamTrans bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Redwood City
Hillsborough heiress murder case: Charges dropped against star witness
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
Bay Area to get break from wet weather after weeks of rain
More TOP STORIES News