BottleRock Napa Valley Festival is a hit with our Four @4

Ama Daetz is clearly a Dave Matthews Band fan, but there is so much more to see. One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, features an unparalleled combination of the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.
The BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:
Friday, May 22: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Foals, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Finneas, Milky Chance, Amos Lee, Village People, MUNA, RIPE, The Frights, Digable Planets, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, Meg Myers, Tessa Violet, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics,
99 Neighbors, In The Valley Below, Ryland James, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Grass Child
Saturday, May 23: Stevie Nicks, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Empire of The Sun, Tegan & Sara, CAAMP, Grace VanderWaal, Eric B. & Rakim, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, Jack Harlow, MAX, DJ Z-Trip, TWIN XL, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Smith and Thell, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Hembree, almost monday, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, Napa Valley Youth Symphony
Sunday, May 24: Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Iration, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Trampled By Turtles, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40, Mandolin Orange, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Eliza & The Delusionals, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, Buffalo Gospel, The Alive, Lily Meola, Obsidian Son, Silverado Pickups
To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, visit: BottleRockNapaValley.com or follow them on social at:
Facebook - @BottleRockNapaValley
Twitter - @BottleRockNapa
Instagram - @BottleRockNapa
About BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley features the world's top musicians on five music stages plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups. Master Sommeliers, celebrity chefs and dozens of the region's finest vintners, restaurateurs and brewers rub shoulders with guests in an intimate setting. BottleRock Napa Valley offers the best in wine, food and craft brews to complement the music and create an authentic wine country experience for festival guests. #BottleRock
About Latitude 38 Entertainment
Latitude 38 Entertainment produces premium events featuring live music, food and wine throughout California including BottleRock Napa Valley.
About JaM Cellars
JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, everyday wines. Crafted by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, JaM Cabernet Sauvignon and Toast Sparkling are rich, bold, luscious, and live up to their names. Butter melts in your mouth, Candy Dry Rosé leaves you wanting more, JaM Cab brims with berries, and Toast Sparkling is a celebration in a glass. These wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime-whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. And now even easier-to-love, Butter and Candy Dry Rosé are both available in fun, grab-and-go 4-packs of 250ml cans. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars and JaMCellars.com.