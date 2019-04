Dress for Success San Francisco and SHN empower women on International Women's Day 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On International Women's Day 2019, Dress for Success San Francisco hosted a career spotlight panel with SHN and the cast of Hamilton at Bloomingdale's!Founded in 1997, Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence and thrive by providing developmental tools, professional attire, and a strong network of support. The lead actress of Hamilton, Sabrina Sloan, teamed up with Dress for Success to make a difference in the lives of workingwomen by styling a member of the community in modern day suiting for the workplace.Don't miss your chance to see the smash hit, Hamilton in San Francisco! Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, this inspiring production tells the story of American history from the perspective of present-day America.Dates:Now playing through September 8, 2019Address:SHN Orpheum Theatre1192 Market St.San Francisco, CA 94102Go here for more information on Hamilton.Go here for more information on Dress for Success San Francisco.