Dress for Success San Francisco and SHN empower women on International Women's Day 2019

SHN teamed up with Dress for Success San Francisco to inspire women to achieve economic independence and thrive through professional style.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On International Women's Day 2019, Dress for Success San Francisco hosted a career spotlight panel with SHN and the cast of Hamilton at Bloomingdale's!

Founded in 1997, Dress for Success is a nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence and thrive by providing developmental tools, professional attire, and a strong network of support. The lead actress of Hamilton, Sabrina Sloan, teamed up with Dress for Success to make a difference in the lives of workingwomen by styling a member of the community in modern day suiting for the workplace.

Don't miss your chance to see the smash hit, Hamilton in San Francisco! Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, this inspiring production tells the story of American history from the perspective of present-day America.

Dates:
Now playing through September 8, 2019

Address:
SHN Orpheum Theatre

1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102

Go here for more information on Hamilton.

Go here for more information on Dress for Success San Francisco.
