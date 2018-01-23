OSCARS

Tiffany Haddish remixed Daniel Kaluuya's name during the Oscar nominations

Tiffiany Haddish and Andy Serkis announce the 2018 Oscar nominations.

It is a hallowed tradition during awards season for someone to butcher people's names.

During the Oscar nominations announcement Tuesday morning, host Tiffany Haddish made some charming mistakes in her attempts to pronounce "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya's last name as she was reading off the nominees for best supporting actor.

"Daniel Kaluwa! Kallelujah!" she exclaimed, as co-host Andy Serkis tried to help her out. (It's pronounced Kah-LU-Yah.)

"You know it," Haddish finally said. "He know his name."



The flub wasn't her only pronunciation error. But fans didn't seem to mind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebrity
OSCARS
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News