Arts & Entertainment

In this video from 1990, host Alex Trebek explains what it's like behind the scenes of Jeopardy!

As the 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' competition heats up, we went back into the archives and found a look behind the scenes of the game show.

Video from 1990 shows host Alex Trebek and entertainer Johnny Gilbert preparing for the show and interacting with the audience.

Check it out in the media player above.

After three games of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, Ken Jennings is in the lead.

Jennings won the first and third games, meaning he just needs one more victory to be crowned the GOAT.

James Holzhauer won game two. Brad Rutter has yet to hit his stride, despite being the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time continues Friday at 8 p.m. EST.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside East Bay high school
Major changes coming to BART includes Wi-Fi and safety ambassadors
Proposed site for North Bay homeless shelter scrapped
Neighbor talks about couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Best Buy worker takes down would-be thief
New bodycam videos show LAPD shooting machete-wielding man
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Show More
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine
Protesters gather outside Facebook's headquarters over political ad policy
WATCH IN 60: Bart approves ambassador program, Uber fare changes, protesting FB ads
Parents want teacher fired for nap nudge
Hundreds of SJ mobile home residents get eviction warning
More TOP STORIES News