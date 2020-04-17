Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Bay Area 'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin shares journey, how COVID-19 has put the show on hold

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last we saw "American Idol" contestant and San Francisco native Francisco Martin, he was labeled a "Top 10 talent" and earned his way to Hollywood.

Since then, he has earned his way to the Top 20 and now awaits the return of the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We caught up with Francisco from San Francisco to see how his Idol journey has gone so far and what life has been like while sheltering in place.

RELATED: 'American Idol' auditions: Katy Perry tells San Francisco contestant he is 'Top 10' talent

"Hollywood Week was as scary as it looks," Martin said. "I feel like TV doesn't really portray how stressful it really is. I lost my voice at the end of Hollywood Week and I lost my higher register. Hollywood Week was very hard and stressful, but it paid off in Hawaii."



After surviving the new genre and duet challenges in Hollywood, Martin earned a spot in the Top 40 and a trip to Hawaii for the next leg of the journey.

There, the shy kid who auditioned in Sun River, Oregon transformed into a star on stage, wowing the island fans thanks in part to a conversation he had with the Idol judges.

"The judges gave me a pep talk to just believe in them and believe in myself," Martin said. "Enough with the nervousness. I took their advice and took it to heart and I feel like the nervous kid from Sun River is definitely way far off from who I am now."

Unfortunately, just as Francisco earned a spot in the Top 20 and shook his nerves, the coronavirus pandemic put the show on hold.

He is taking the time while sheltering in place to look within while preparing for when live shows return to the ABC7 this Sunday.



RELATED: Bay Area 'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News

"Even before quarantine, I was always in my studio in my room writing or recording music," Martin said. "I've been finding ways to meditate and listen to music. I just remembered why I'm here and why I'm doing this."



"American Idol" will look a little different when the show returns with virtual competition, but Francisco is staying as motivated as ever to win for himself and those he hopes to inspire.

"Prior to Idol, I was very insecure as a kid and I didn't want to do Idol," Martin said. "I thought that I wasn't even good enough to audition. I'm really starting to realize why I'm here and why I'm doing this: it's to inspire others who feel that way about anxiety who says, 'I can't do this. I'm not good enough.' It's possible and it's really nice that I can do that and use my platform for that."

You can see never-before-seen video of Francisco Martin this Sunday on ABC7 News during part two of the "This is Me" special.

ABC also announced that the Top 20 will resume competition on April 26, 2020 with virtual competition live from the contestants' homes.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocommunity journalistcoronavirus californiatelevisionsingingcoronavirusshelter in placeabc7 originalsamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News
'American Idol' auditions: SF contestant amazes judges
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Coyote explores beach near Golden Gate Bridge
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Coronavirus: Video study highlights how spit travels in air with, without mask
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Show More
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
COVID-19 Diaries: Sheltering in place, 1 month later
More TOP STORIES News