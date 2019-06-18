Report: Burning Man attendees could face drug screenings

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports, the Bureau of Land Management may require drug screens at every entrance of the festival. Organizers say that would create chaos and massive delays at the gates. Some also question if the screenings are constitutional.
The agency also denied the festival's request to increase attendance to 100-thousand people. It recommends keeping it at 80-thousand. BLM officials are concerned about how many law enforcement officers would be needed to patrol the expanded event. There are also transportation and congestion concerns.
Part 3 in Caveat's series about the 2019 theme of Metamorphoses, looking at what causes change and transformation through the lens of pioneering humanistic psychologist Carl Rogers. This post talks about the qualities of transformational relationships. https://t.co/6rsLfqG9os— Burning Man Project (@burningman) June 17, 2019
BLM officials said more information on the screenings may become available closer to the event. Burning man 2019 runs from August 25 to Sepember 2.