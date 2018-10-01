ROBIN WILLIAMS

Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned off

EMBED </>More Videos

Some of the items auctioned off will benefit the charities that he supported. (Photo by Sotheby's)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of items, worth millions of dollars, that belonged to the late Robin Williams and his family will go up for auction this Thursday.

RELATED: Golden Gate Park unveils new Robin Williams Meadow sign

Robin Williams, a comedian, actor and family man, was also a collector. His collection includes contemporary sculptures, paintings from all over the world, furniture, decorative art and movie memorabilia. Sotheby's is auctioning off more than 300 items, worth about $3 million, that belonged to Williams and his second wife, Marsha Williams.

Much of the art and memorabilia up for auction existed right alongside Robin Williams and his family at their homes in San Francisco's Sea Cliff neighborhood and in the Wine Country.

"It really is the story of the 20 years that Marsha and Robin Williams were together," said Jennifer Biederbeck who is the head of Sotheby's San Francisco office. She has spent months putting together the sale of not only Williams' fine art, but also personal items like awards and photos, watches, even toys that Williams and his children played with. "How do you appraise a toy, you know that's worth a $100, except it's almost invaluable because it's a Robin Williams Pacman?"

RELATED: How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us

Biederbeck says even the art, much of it very important, tells the story of Williams and a life well-lived. "They as a family apparently watched a lot of Japanese animation," which is why Biederbeck says they were drawn to collect a nearly 10-foot sculpture called, "Puff Marshie" by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.

The items are appraised from $75 to $600,000 and will be auctioned off on Thursday in New York City. The money raised from some of the items will benefit charities that Williams supported. You can place bids online starting at 7 a.m. PST.

For more on the life, times, and legacy of Robin Williams, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrobin williamsartauctionu.s. & worldSan FranciscoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBIN WILLIAMS
Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in Golden Gate Park
How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us
Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street
Book about Robin Williams to be released
More robin williams
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Performers celebrate New York on week 2 of 'Dancing With the Stars'
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
EXCLUSIVE: Former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh speaking out
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
First rain of season delights, surprises many in North Bay
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
San Mateo Co. exempt from BART fare evasion crackdown
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
Show More
New law aims to fix housing crisis with BART's help
Legal turning point in Martins Beach access battle
Pro-golfer, KPMG partners shine spotlight on literacy for South Bay students
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
More News