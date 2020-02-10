Oscars

Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles

1 / 12

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars may be over, but the party just got started as dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various parties all over Los Angeles.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees go home with gold

One of those parties includes the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Some of the early guests include actor Adam Scott and his wife, film producer, Naomi Scott.

Another attendee of the annual after-party is Vanity Fair's Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones.

See more stories and videos on the 2020 Oscars here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsred carpet fashionhollywoodfashion
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar for 'Parasite'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Oscars 2020: Winners with Bay Area ties
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Epic winds cause fallen trees, power lines in Bay Area
Show More
Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar for 'Parasite'
Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
Natalie Portman's Oscars dress featured names of snubbed female directors
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
More TOP STORIES News