Bay Area Assemblymember Evan Low joins Grindr to support Gov. Gavin Newsom

Assemblyman Low, who represents the Silicon Valley, announced on Twitter earlier this week he joined Grindr to discuss voting "no" on the California Gubernatorial Recall and support Governor Gavin Newsom.
I’ve joined @Grindr ! Let’s chat about Voting “NO” on the Republican Recall!— Evan Low (@Evan_Low) September 2, 2021
California deserves better❤️🏳️🌈#NoOnTheRecall #VoteNoOnRecall pic.twitter.com/Frb5e9JMDF
"This is an app in the LGBTQ+ community in which individuals communicate with one another. And of course, especially in politics, it's that much more difficult to get individuals where they are," he told ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" on Friday. "Why not have a conversation, not in the landlines or mail pieces, but rather as individuals talk."
Low says he encourages people to find him on the app to further discuss the "no on the recall" election or if they have any questions.
Sze clarified that Low did get permission from his significant other prior to joining the dating app.
Watch the interview in the video player above
Earlier in the newscast, Sze and Low discussed a bill passed by state lawmakers requiring gender-neutral sections for toys and childcare items in major department stores. The bill, authored by Evan Low, will soon head to Governor Newsom's desk for signing.
If it becomes law, it'll make California the first state in the nation to have such a law.
Watch "Getting Answers" every weekday at 3p.m. on ABC7, online, app and connected TV apps