Evander Kane reports to minor-league Barracuda after being waived by San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Former San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane now finds himself with the organization's minor league team after being waived by the Sharks following a 21-game suspension.

Now donning a San Jose Barracuda jersey, Kane said his first day with his new team went well.

"I came in today the same person, same teammate, same player that I was and everything went great," Kane said. "There has been a lot of misinformation that's been said, but I can only control how I act and what I do here and that's what I'm doing."

Kane returned to the ice following a year filled with what he called "serious accusations."

This offseason, his estranged wife accused Kane of domestic abuse and gambling on his own games.

He says we live in a world where people can accuse public figures of anything.

"Obviously I understood the seriousness of those allegations right away and it was definitely surprising to see," Kane said. "But I was genuinely not worried one bit about it because they were obviously false."

An NHL investigation found no evidence that he gambled on Sharks games in 2020 and said the claims of domestic abuse could not be substantiated.

However, the league did suspend him for 21 games for violating COVID-19 policies after allegedly falsifying a vaccine card.

"You know what, I'm fully vaccinated and that's all I really have to say about it," Kane said. "I served my time, I did my 21 games and now I'm back."

His new head Coach Roy Sommer says what happens with Kane's career lands on his shoulders.

"I really don't think we're going to have a problem," Sommer said. "I know there's been issues in the past but, if anything good is going to come out of this, he's going to have to be on his best behavior."

Kane says he will not play in the team's games this weekend against the Abbotsford Canucks.

