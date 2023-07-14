People in the East Bay are gearing up for what will be a hot weekend as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in some spots.

Bay Area gearing up for hot weekend ahead as some areas will see multiple days of triple-digit heat

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- People in the East Bay are gearing up for what will be a hot weekend as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in some spots.

Temperatures in Walnut Creek and other East Bay towns will push into the 90s and on Saturday they could exceed triple digits.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday and Saturday. They are asking people to be mindful of the time spent outside and if they can - avoid driving.

RELATED: Excessive Heat Warning in Bay Area this weekend with dangerous temps inland

"The combination of sunlight, high temperatures and vehicle exhaust create smog and it tends to occur when the temperatures are high for an extended period of time," said Landis.

The district is also advising people with respiratory conditions to limit time outside as the air quality could reach unhealthy levels.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live