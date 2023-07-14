ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the triple-digit temps making their way back into the Bay Area this weekend.

Excessive Heat Warning in Bay Area this weekend with dangerous temps inland

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dangerous heat will be coming to parts of the Bay Area this weekend as many cities inland will exceed 100 degrees with excessive heat lasting several days. The immediate coast will stay relatively comfortable in the 60s-70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Saturday and Sunday for areas inland, before a widespread cool-down arrives Monday.

Even though there are no watches or warnings for Friday, temperatures will feel noticeably warmer. We still expect our hottest cities to be well into the 90s if not 100 degrees on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is estimating about 3.5 million folks in the Bay Area will be under the Excessive Heat Warning.

They say to never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated.

Daytime relative humidity will be in the low teens inland, creating elevated fire danger.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says across California, only the immediate coastline will be spared from the dangerous heat.

Most of the state will have Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories, and the hottest places like Death Valley could even reach 130 degrees.

