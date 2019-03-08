Keith Green

EXCLUSIVE: 15-page document reveals new details about Hillsborough mother's murder defense

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 News obtained a 15-page trial briefing released by the suspect's attorney detailing their defense in the murder of a Hillsborough heiress' boyfriend.

By Kate Larsen
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 has obtained a trial brief about a murder case that's been making Bay Area headlines for three years.

In 2016, Millbrae resident, Keith Green turned up dead, his body dumped on the side of a road in Sonoma County, with a bullet hole in his neck. His ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Tiffany Li, and her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat, are charged with his murder.

EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case

Initially, Li and Bayat's personal trainer and bodyguard, Olivier Adella, was also charged with murder. But, he cut a deal with prosecutors and the murder charge was dropped, in exchange for his testimony. He is however charged with accessory, for dumping Green's body.

Almost three years later, Li's attorney, Geoffrey Carr, filed a 15-page trial brief, detailing his defense. ABC7 news obtained the document, which says that despite Adella's testimony-that Green was shot and bleeding in Li's Mercedes-no blood or DNA evidence matching Green was ever found in her car.

The document also said that despite the prosecution's assertion that the murder took place in the garage of Li's Hillsborough home, no bullet marks or shell casings were found-just an insignificant amount of gunshot residue.

MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green

We spoke to Carr who says his brief not only absolves Li of the murder, but further implicates Adella.

"There's very important circumstantial evidence that can be as strong as direct evidence that Mr. Green may have been placed in the trunk of that Chrysler vehicle that took him up, to dump him off, in Healdsburg, alive."

We also spoke to San Mateo County District Attorney, Steve Wagstaffe, whose office is trying the case.

"Our case is based in part on Mr. Adella. I know that Mr. Carr believes it's entirely on Mr. Adella. I don't concur with that view of the evidence and we'll have 12 people decide that for us."

EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough mansion murder defendant speaks in I-Team interview

The trial is scheduled for this summer. Li is out on more than $64-million bail, one of the highest bails ever made in state court. Bayat is still in custody on $35-million bail. If convicted of murder, both could face up to 25 years to life in prison.

If convicted of accessory, Adella would likely go free on time served.

See more stories related to the Hillsborough Mansion Murder case.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughkeith greentrialmurderhomicide investigationhomicidecourt casetrialsinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KEITH GREEN
EXCLUSIVE: Defense to ask for separate trials in Hillsborough murder case
Defendant in Hillsborough Mansion Murder case has request to go to Las Vegas denied
Man involved in high-profile Hillsborough murder case asks to leave state
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: bail reduction denied for boyfriend
TOP STORIES
Surprise for traveling pianist who damaged piano transporting it on SF hill
4-H survival tips helped save missing Northern California sisters
Sonoma County supervisors want disaster declaration for flood victims
Hit and run driver leaves victim in the street with shattered pelvis in Dublin
Need a prom dress? Get a new one free from The Princess Project
Hertl's 30th goal leads Sharks past Canadiens 5-2
North Bay restaurant reopens after wildfire, another dealing with flood damage
Show More
Traveling musician with piano attached to bike crashes in SF
Retired state worker gets $400K for unused vacation, tax critics calling for reform
New affordable housing building for families opens in SF
Man holds coffee shop customers at gunpoint, steals laptops in Oakland
Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend
More TOP STORIES News