FAA revokes CA pilot's license after his wing walking business deemed unsafe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pilot known for doing wing walking flights just had his pilot's license revoked by the FAA.

Michael Mason offered classes and flights in Washington and California for many years.

For about $1,300, people could climb out of the cockpit onto the wings as Mason did acrobatic maneuvers.

He'd take off from a strip of grass in his backyard and participants did not wear parachutes -- they were only attached by a small cable.

The FAA called his actions reckless.

