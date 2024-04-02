  • Watch Now

FAA revokes CA pilot's license after his wing walking business deemed unsafe

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
FAA revokes wing walking pilot's license after business deemed unsafe
FAA revokes California pilot Michael Mason's license after his wing walking business was deemed unsafe.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pilot known for doing wing walking flights just had his pilot's license revoked by the FAA.

Michael Mason offered classes and flights in Washington and California for many years.

For about $1,300, people could climb out of the cockpit onto the wings as Mason did acrobatic maneuvers.

He'd take off from a strip of grass in his backyard and participants did not wear parachutes -- they were only attached by a small cable.

The FAA called his actions reckless.

