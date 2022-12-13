7 On Your Side helps recover $75,000 missing from nonprofit's bank account

After a record-breaking year of fundraising, one North Bay nonprofit says the money was being held by their payment processor.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A small nonprofit in the North Bay working to stop HIV, Hep C and opioid overdoses is hoping to recoup $75,000 missing from its bank account.

Face to Face in Santa Rosa says it knows where their missing money is. It just can't get its hands on it.

Face to Face raised a record $70,000 this summer at its annual drag queen brunch and wine auction.

That brought its fundraising totals in the quarter to $75,000.

"We realized, wait a minute. That money is not in the account," said Sara Brewer, Face to Face's executive director.

She says that missing money is significant to a small nonprofit.

MORE: Zelle scammers steal $3,500 saved for late Bay Area mom's headstone, Bank of America denies claim

"I'm being honest when I say that we're out here saving lives. We know that the Naloxone that we distribute, we've been told we've reversed over 3,500 overdoes. That's 3,500 lives that have been saved. This is urgent work to us," Brewer said.

The missing money would have been used to hire a driver for its van so it could bring HIV and Hep C testing as well as drug overdose prevention to rural residents who can't get to its Santa Rosa office.

Donations are processed through the payment system Clover.

Gary Saperstein is the group's development director.

"All I kept on getting was at first was, 'Oh, we see that your accounts have been flagged. And it looks like it had something to do with the large amount of money that you received on July 18,'" he said.

Face to Face assured Clover that the donations were all legitimate. Saperstein said every time he calls Clover, he gets the same answer.

"Risk management will get back to me within 48 to 72 hours, which never has happened at all," he said.

Frustrated, Face to Face contacted 7 On Your Side. We reached out to Clover and within a week, that missing $75,000 appeared in the nonprofit's bank account.

That means one thing.

MORE: Bank of America customer loses thousands after being tricked by Zelle scammers with personal info

"We're better able to save lives as well as reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis," Brewer said.

Clover did not respond to our numerous requests for comment.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?



EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live