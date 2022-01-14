I-Team

Local company warns consumers about purchasing fake negative COVID-19 PCR test results

"This is just a continuing theme of scammers taking advantage of certain situations," says a cybersecurity expert.
By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Warning about purchasing fake negative COVID-19 PCR test results

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area-based cyber security company is warning consumers about purchasing fake COVID-19 PCR test results from people out to get your personal information.

They're selling negative COVID-19 PCR test results for as little as $200, with offers to turn the test results around in as few as five minutes, or just one day.

"This is just a continuing theme of scammers taking advantage of certain situations," said Mark Ostrowski, Check Point Software Cybersecurity Expert.

Ostrowski says Check Point Software is seeing an influx of people selling these fake test results as the omicron variant cases continue to grow.

RELATED: As schools require N95 masks, consumers have to figure out if masks selling online are fake

The fake tests results are for sale on apps like Telegram, where some sellers are even claiming to register the results to a hospital database, so that buyers can use the negative results for travel.

"That's a really big distinction compared to creating fake documents of, let's say, cardstock," said Ostrowski.

The tests are offered for a variety of countries in addition to the United States, like Spain, France and Portugal.

UCSF Professor Dr. Peter Chin-Hong worries about what this could mean for someone using a fake test result to enter the United States.

"There could be future variants that could be more lethal, and if you are bringing in somebody, particularly from another country with a variant like that and you escape border control, you could potentially have serious consequences from a national security perspective," said Dr. Chin-Hong.

VIDEO: Potentially illegal COVID-19 test sites in SF under investigation by city attorney
EMBED More News Videos

The San Francisco City Attorney's Office launched an investigation into a testing company suspected of operating illegally.



The sellers take payments in cryptocurrency, which isn't traceable, and seem willing to negotiate.

"How much can you afford, you know this is a whole process," one seller wrote.

Check Point Software warns, while a buyer may get what they want in the short run, a negative PCR test result, the person selling it may get something you didn't want to give out in the long run.

"You're providing your personal information to somebody who frankly can't be trusted," said Ostrowski.

"So whether that's your personal information, your credit card info, you're sending Bitcoin from your crypto wallet to a specific address. Think about who you're giving your personal information to, and think about what that could turn into in the future. And that's really the big warning here," he continued.

RELATED: Federal officials issue warnings about fake COVID-19 testing kits. Here's how to spot them

Dr. Chin-Hong says the trend speaks to the need for a more standardized system.

"What you're seeing is really the consequences of having a hodge-podge patchwork network of various ways in which you can designate whether you're negative or if you've had vaccines," said Chin-Hong.

A growing market aimed at taking advantage during the ongoing pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirustechnologyscamsi teamu.s. & worldscamcoronavirus testfraudsecurity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Why people are leaving their trunks open to avoid car break-ins
Arrest warrant issued for Nordstrom theft suspect who posted bail
3 key witnesses charged with perjury in Rome police stabbing case
Another error revealed in arrests of Walnut Creek theft suspects
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. sewer data shows COVID is trending downward
Driver arrested after doing donuts, crashing in Antioch parking lot
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
Data: Bay Area drought greatly improved by strong start to rain year
Future of CA water storage could be in underground basins
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
SF school hands out COVID take-home tests, with 1 caveat
Show More
Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less virulent
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots
Early morning crash triggers massive backup on Bay Bridge
Nurse in Italy caught faking shots, ditching vaccine, police say
More TOP STORIES News