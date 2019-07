SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for some cute and easy Father's Day gifts that your kids would have fun making for dad? Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World has two great ideas for us.Sophie is a long-time Bay Area entertainer, party planner and arts and crafts expert who's turned her passion for DYI into a popular blog and Youtube Channel You've seen her leading art projects and games at local libraries, charity events and parties. Here Sophie shows ABC7 news anchor Kristen Sze how to make a Candy Beer Mug and a Shirt and Tie Bag . Both are quick, easy and fun for your dad or grandfather!