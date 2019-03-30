Disasters & Accidents

Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto

A fiery crash involving a big rig shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Modesto.

By KFSN/KGO
FRESNO, Calif. -- A fiery crash involving a big rig shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Modesto Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. off of Fink Road. Video shared on Twitter by a passerby driver shows a plume of smoke as flames consume the truck.

Northbound traffic was stopped at 11:30 while Stanislaus County fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

One lane has reopened while officials clear debris. At this time it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
