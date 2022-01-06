Personal Finance

Financial expert Nicole Lapin offers 3 "E's," advice to declutter your finances and mind in 2022

"The first step to any recovery is admitting you have a problem." Lapin also addresses if you should know a co-worker's salary
By and Justin Mendoza
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert help: Declutter your finances and mind in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How much money do you make? You know what, it doesn't matter. What matters is how you manage your money, especially after the holiday season and the new year.

Financial expert and New York Times Best-Selling Author Nicole Lapin spoke to ABC7's Reggie Aqui on how to declutter your finances and mind in 2022.

What is a way that we can simplify our finances for 2022?

"Well, the first step to any recovery is admitting you have a problem," the "Miss Independent" author said. "Figure out what your issue is, and maybe you got into debt over the holiday season. You're not alone."

Lipin said come up with a spending plan. She phrases it as a plan instead of a budget "because it doesn't feel as scary like a crash diet."

RELATED: Season of rising debt amid COVID-19 pandemic: Here's how consumers are managing it
EMBED More News Videos

Consumer debt is on the rise as a result of gift buying and inflation, which only adds stress. Here's what consumers are doing to manage their debt.



"It feels more like an eating plan where you can stick to it. You allow yourself small indulgences. So you don't end up binging later on," she said.

Lipin breaks it down to the three E's:

  • 70% of your budget should go to the essentials: Your food, your housing, your transportation, etc.


  • 15% should go to the "end game" such as your retirement and your savings


  • 15% should go to the extra such as the latte, mani pedi, etc.


    • RELATED: QUICK TIP: Negotiating your rent

    What about credit card debt?

    "We know people can get out of control when it comes to Christmas. How do we slim that down?," Aqui asked.

    "Have you ever called your credit card company and asked for a better rate? No? Do you know you could do that?," Lipin shared. Well, you can."

    She said the worst thing the credit card company can say is "no."

    "So call your credit card companies, ask for a lower rate, ask for a fee waiver. All of that can help as you're trying to lower down your balances and get your payments under control," she said.

    Lipin also says you can lower the rate of your cable and phone bills and even medical debt.

    "I have gotten so many companies to give me a better rate just by saying I'm going to leave for the competitor," she said. "Ask for a manager."

    RELATED: Investment tips for college graduates

    Lipin also answered Aqui's question if it is appropriate to know how much your co-workers make:

    "I say yes. If you don't talk about it, how are you going to make more money? This is an uncomfortable topic but someone has to go first with uncomfortable things."

    "You could write them a letter," laughs Lapin.

    "If we want to negotiate, how are we going to figure out how to do that without knowing the comp of the area? It's like pricing your house, how do you do that without knowing what other houses in the neighborhood cost?," she said.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financesan franciscomoneyeconomypersonal financeu.s. & worldshoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
    Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    TOP STORIES
    Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
    Hawaii changes COVID-19 travel requirements for visitors
    Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
    UCSF doctor sees omicron peak coming soon
    Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
    The 'Ninja Inside' boy with rare autoimmune disease
    Events planned in Bay Area to remember Jan. 6 insurrection
    Show More
    Young ACSO recruit fatally shot on Oakland freeway identified
    $632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (quad), Draymond Green (hip) o...
    Defense seeks new trial over comments by Ghislaine Maxwell juror
    By the numbers: How the Jan. 6 investigation shapes up 1 year later
    More TOP STORIES News