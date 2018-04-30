Ask Finney: FICO Score, Indoor Antenna, Toll Collection Refund

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Lawrence asked on our Facebook page: Is there a difference between a FICO Score and a credit score? If there is, how are both scores used?
Answer 1:
A FICO score is a credit score. And a credit score is simply a shorthand way for lenders and others to look at your credit report, and decide if they want to lend you money and other financial services. FICO has several different scores and is the most used. It comes from the companies old name, Fair Isaac and Company. It is based here in the Bay Area. Yesterday, I misspoke and said employers use credit scores to help determine if they will offer you a job. Employers can gain access to your credit report, but not your score.
Learn more about how credit scores work here.
Question 2:
Mary e-mailed and asked: Could you talk to me about indoor high-definition antennas?
Answer 2:
An indoor antenna can give you access to local channels without a cable, satellite or internet provider. Now that is a deal. The antenna takes the signal off-air, and feeds it to your TV. No cost, other than the antenna itself. If you live on top of a hill or in a flatter region, like the peninsula, you can get great coverage. Other areas can be hit or miss. The one down side is you do not get cable channels, but with all the options out there, you can cobble together your own video service for not even half what you have been spending.
Here is a link with more information.
Question 3:
Norma asked: FasTrak agreed to refund unauthorized charges, but I have not received it, yet. Please advise.
Answer 3:
I'm glad they agreed to refund you, but I want you to follow-up with them. It can take more than a month, so be a little patient. If that time has gone by, I want you to contact me here at the station. I will find out what is going on.