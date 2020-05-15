Unemployment in California: EDD answers questions about debit cards, wait times, how to get benefits during COVID-19

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment reaches 'unprecedented' high
During an interview with ABC7 on Thursday, Loree Levy with California's Employment Development Department revealed some good news: the 13-week extension under the federal CARES Act for those who've already used the maximum benefits during a 12 months period will roll out at the end of this month.
The EDD is expected to release more information on the roll out Thursday night.
EDD Hiring Efforts
One thing the EDD is emphasizing during the pandemic is that the agency is hiring.
"The way that we're funded for the unemployment insurance program is funding is low when unemployment is low, like it was - it was at a record low just a couple months ago in February and suddenly we had this massive surge," Levy said.
Because of the current unemployment rates, "massive" hiring efforts are underway, thanks to increased federal funding.
Calling the EDD
In terms of reaching the EDD's call center, long wait times to reach a representative are not uncommon.
"It's much more difficult than we would like it to be," Levy said. "We are working extremely long and exhaustive hours because we do care so much about trying to get people information in the midst of this truly historic event."
Levy said it comes down to the math. The agency has a couple thousand of representatives assisting with millions of calls in California.
Because of the issue, the agency is working to set up an online chat tool and hire more employees, Levy said.
13 Week PUEC Extension
Levy also addressed the CARES Act and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, saying the CARES Act has three provisions.
Those provisions include an additional $600 in stimulus payments for any week applicants qualify for benefits and a 13-week extension on a regular unemployment claim, Levy said.
The first phase of the extension will be rolled out of May 27, Levy said.
"We're encouraging people to watch for how exactly that's going to work," she said.
Californians can normally certify for up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits in a 12 month period, so even during the COVID-19 pandemic, some may not be able to apply for benefits.
Under the 13-week extension, which is expected to launch May 27, Levy said, those previously ineligible for benefits would be able to apply again.
Levy encourages Californians to monitor the EDD's website for the latest updates.
What happens if I return to work and get laid off again or my hours get cut?
As California begins to reopen, some employees may return to work for a short time, but what happens if you get laid off or become unemployed again?
Levy said you can continue to certify the number of hours you work each week and some weeks, you may not receive unemployment benefits because you are working full time.
But if your hours are reduced or you stop working again, you can certify during those weeks and receive payment up to the 26 weeks you are eligible.
Where's my EDD debit card?
Some may be receiving unemployment payments but have not received their debit card in the mail.
Levy said EDD cards are good for up to three years. So if you've received benefits in the last three years, your debit card is still valid during the pandemic.
"When do you come into a new claim, what'll happen is when you're approved for benefits, it's posted to that EDD debit card if it's still good within that three year period," she said.
If your card is missing, the EDD has created a tool through Bank of America to replace your card.
