MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions surges to $970 million

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged again! Rising to an astronomical $970 million. (KGO-TV)

The Mega Millions jackpot just hit $970,000,000! That's a lot of zeroes.

RELATED: 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners


Lotto fever is hitting the Bay Area especially hard after a San Francisco Safeway employee won nearly two million dollars in Tuesday's drawing.

RELATED: Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions jackpot

The bakery clerk matched five of the six numbers, winning $1.9 million.

The next big drawing is Friday. The winner could walk away with nearly a billion dollars.

See more stories, photos, and videos on the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionspowerballlotteryjackpotgamblingu.s. & worldmoney
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Bay Point evacuations remain in place, gas line purge longer than expected
Drone video shows intensity of Bay Point vault fire
Millions to 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
VIDEO: Cat defends home from 2 deer
Target stores now selling 'Golden Girls' cereal
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday
Baby left at church hours after birth now with foster family
Show More
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
MoviePass under investigation for misleading investors: Source
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
Trump lawyers fight lawsuit they call 'politically motivated' by sex-assault accuser
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
More News