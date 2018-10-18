Mega Millions surges to $970 million

RELATED: 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners
The #MegaMillions Jackpot for Friday, October 19, 2018 will be $970 MILLION!!! #WOW #calottery #jackpot #almostabillion— California Lottery (@calottery) October 18, 2018
Lotto fever is hitting the Bay Area especially hard after a San Francisco Safeway employee won nearly two million dollars in Tuesday's drawing.
The bakery clerk matched five of the six numbers, winning $1.9 million.
The next big drawing is Friday. The winner could walk away with nearly a billion dollars.
