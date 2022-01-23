California wildfires

Colorado Fire in Monterey Co. 1,050 acres burned, now 25% contained, CAL FIRE says

By
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are getting a better handle of a rare winter wildfire burning north of Big Sur in Monterey County. The size of the fire has damaged 1,050 acres in the Palo Colorado Canyon and is now 25 percent contained, CAL FIRE reported Sunday morning.

The Colorado Fire started Friday around 7:30p.m., north of the Bixby Bridge and near Highway 1. CAL FIRE says it has burned at least least 2.3 square miles.

RELATED: 'Risk is real now': Climate expert says California may see more unusual winter wildfires
The Colorado Fire burning between Carmel and Big Sur is giving a climate expert and CAL FIRE insight into what's to come.





The fire was fueled by high winds, visible even from Santa Cruz, but by Saturday afternoon, winds have died down.

Earlier Report of Colorado Fire: Wind-fueled fire forces evacuations, closure of Hwy 1 near Big Sur; more than 100 acres burned

A rare winter wildfire burning north of Big Sur in Monterey County has burnt 1,500 acres in Palo Colorado Canyon, CAL FIRE says.



Mandatory evacuation orders for 500 residents between Carmel and Big Sur were issued by Monterey County officials along the Big Sur Coast.

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA
CHP incident logged show flames jumped the highway Friday night. Emergency crews shut down about 21 miles of Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel by the Sea



Drivers were told to avoid the area.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for residents of the Palo Colorado area of Monterey County who received mandatory evacuation orders because of a fast-growing vegetation fire that also shut down Highway 1 south of Carmel.

The emergency shelter opened at 11:30 p.m. Friday at Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd., Carmel-by-the-Sea.

