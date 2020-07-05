'Park Fire' burning east of Morgan Hill prompts evacuations

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire burned 100 acres as of Sunday morning east of Morgan Hill and prompted evacuations overnight in the Finley Ridge area of Santa Clara County.

Evacuations are underway for those on Finley Ridge Road. So far, 10 homes have been evacuated

RELATED: Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks

East Dunne Road, before Anderson Lake, is closed because of the fire.

The "Park Fire," as CAL FIRE is calling it, began around midnight.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morgan hillbrush fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Contra Costa Co. firefighters respond to more than 50 fires in one hour, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Contra Costa Co. firefighters respond to more than 50 fires in one hour, officials say
Gilroy hosts July 4th fireworks show with social distancing
East Bay families prep for smaller July 4th parties to comply with health orders
Protesters take to SJ, Oakland streets to stand in solidarity with BLM movement
No parties, parades or fireworks: July 4th in Bay Area
Show More
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
South Bay teacher who allegedly coughed on baby in Yogurtland loses job
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Small plane lands in San Jose park
Trump signs extension of COVID-19 relief fund for businesses
More TOP STORIES News