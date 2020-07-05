'Park Fire' burning east of Morgan Hill prompts evacuations

Evacuations are underway for those on Finley Ridge Road. So far, 10 homes have been evacuated
East Dunne Road, before Anderson Lake, is closed because of the fire.
The "Park Fire," as CAL FIRE is calling it, began around midnight.
Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.
#ParkFire [Update] The fire grew to 100 acres overnight. Evacuations are still in place for the Finley Ridge area. pic.twitter.com/wZgyXcFBAc— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020