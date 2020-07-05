'Park Fire' burning east of Morgan Hill prompts evacuations

#ParkFire [Update] The fire grew to 100 acres overnight. Evacuations are still in place for the Finley Ridge area. pic.twitter.com/wZgyXcFBAc — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A brush fire burned 100 acres as of Sunday morning east of Morgan Hill and prompted evacuations overnight in the Finley Ridge area of Santa Clara County.Evacuations are underway for those on Finley Ridge Road. So far, 10 homes have been evacuatedEast Dunne Road, before Anderson Lake, is closed because of the fire.The "Park Fire," as CAL FIRE is calling it, began around midnight.Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.