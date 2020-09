Hot, dry and windy conditions in Bay Area to prompt critical fire danger this weekend

EMBED >More News Videos If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just as the wildfire smoke leaves the Bay Area, a dry offshore flow is expected to bring critical fire weather conditions across much of the region, says ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen."It's the last day of summer and we are getting into a cooling trend beginning today, that's the good news," Argen said. "A stronger onshore flow will allow for some better air quality."But by the end of the week, more drying winds are expected out of the north northeast.Argen's AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday and Sunday, "maybe 15 to 20 degrees above average and that means the hills of the North and East Bay could see gusty offshore winds with critical fire weather through the weekend."Argen is tracking two weather systems."One system moving into the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow will allow for better sea breeze, a deck of low clouds and fog that will reach inland," said Argen. "By Wednesday and Thursday another system could bring us a few sprinkles.""But it's Friday we are watching. These winds are coming out of the north and so that's an offshore wind event, allowing for warmer and drier weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Argen.It's too early to tell how strong this offshore event will be until it gets closer, but California is still reeling form historic wildfires in the region that have caused California to get hit with some worst air quality in the world CAL Fire says "California historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in the months of September and October. Do not let your guard down! To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire, visit CAL Fire's wildfire prevention website here