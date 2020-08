Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Air quality in the Bay Area, particularly along the Peninsula, is the worst in the world Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires blows over the region.The PurpleAir map below shows real-time air quality readings around the Bay Area. You can see the thick band of purple AQI readings along San Mateo County, from Millbrae and San Mateo, down into western Santa Clara County.AQI (or Air Quality Index) readings from 101 to 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Readings between 151 and 200 are considered unhealthy for everyone, and anything above 200 is very unhealthy or hazardous.The smoke is particularly bad in San Mateo County as the August Complex Fire continues to grow and blow off smoke toward the southeast. But the rest of the Bay Area is also starting to see unhealthy air quality levels, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.The South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and inland East Bay will be next to see heavy smoke, says Nicco. Further away from the Bay Area, Winters (Yolo County), Sacramento and Modesto will also see particularly smoky air.There are fires burning in nearly all nine Bay Area counties. As of Wednesday morning, only San Francisco County was spared. See the latest information on all the fires here and stay with ABC7 News for updates.