100-acre grass fire in Benicia is 30% contained, CAL FIRE says; road closures announced

CAL FIRE says the blaze is approximately 100 acres and 30% contained.
The 3-alarm fire is burning between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road. Benicia fire says Lake Herman Road is closed in both directions.
Fire officials say no residential structures are currently threatened and no evacuations ordered.
Update: grass fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road is now a third alarm. Full CAL FIRE response including aircraft & 2 water tenders.— Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) July 14, 2022
Please do not call Benicia Police Department dispatch for updates
UPDATE: As part of the response to the grass fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road, Lake Herman Road is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/ojs5RSSaOQ— Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) July 14, 2022
Fire officials are asking the public to use caution when driving in the are and give way to emergency vehicles.
