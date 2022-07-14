fire

100-acre grass fire in Benicia is 30% contained, CAL FIRE says; road closures announced

EMBED <>More Videos

3-alarm grass fire in Benicia is 30% contained, CAL FIRE says

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a grass fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.

CAL FIRE says the blaze is approximately 100 acres and 30% contained.

The 3-alarm fire is burning between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road. Benicia fire says Lake Herman Road is closed in both directions.

Fire officials say no residential structures are currently threatened and no evacuations ordered.




Fire officials are asking the public to use caution when driving in the are and give way to emergency vehicles.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beniciafirecal fire
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire that shut down I-880 in Oakland fully contained, officials say
Crews monitor for flare ups of Pittsburg fire from weekend
Spirit plane towed after brakes overheat, ignite
Crews battling vegetation fire in Pittsburg
TOP STORIES
4 East Bay schools broken into, vandalized over weekend
OC family hoping for cure for 7-year-old's rare brain cancer
Driver of stolen vehicle leads CHP on chase from Novato to Oakland
California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law
VIDEO: Cal professor calls out senator for transphobic questions
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by full bullet at A's game, not 'fragment'
SJPD finds underground bunker with $100K worth of stolen goods
Show More
Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made
Employee: Daily Harvest had no 'manpower' to call customers for recall
FDA approves new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Oakland, police say
More TOP STORIES News