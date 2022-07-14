100-acre grass fire in Benicia is 30% contained, CAL FIRE says; road closures announced

Update: grass fire between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road is now a third alarm. Full CAL FIRE response including aircraft & 2 water tenders.



Please do not call Benicia Police Department dispatch for updates — Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) July 14, 2022

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a grass fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.CAL FIRE says the blaze is approximately 100 acres and 30% contained.The 3-alarm fire is burning between Lake Herman Road and Channel Road. Benicia fire says Lake Herman Road is closed in both directions.Fire officials say no residential structures are currently threatened and no evacuations ordered.Fire officials are asking the public to use caution when driving in the are and give way to emergency vehicles.