VIDEO: Exhausted firefighters sing 'Take Me Out to the Fire Line' after 14 hours battling Oregon blazes

MARION CO., Ore. -- After a 14-hour shift battling wildfires in Oregon, a group of exhausted firefighters mustered enough energy for smiles, cheers and songs.

Video shows a crew with the private organization Big Bark Chippers singing their self-titled "Take Me Out To The Fire Line," a play on the official anthem of North American baseball.

"Take me out to the fire, take me out to the line. Bring me some sawyers and hazel hose. I don't care if I ever get home," the group of firefighters sang Monday after battling the Lionshead Fire in the northwestern part of the state.

Theodore W. Hiner, who posted the now-viral video to Facebook, said one of the crew members came up with the song. He said his team was tired but is eager to keep working.

"Exhausted but still excellent. Busted their butts today. And still make me laugh. My crew. My guys," he captioned the video.

More than 5 million acres have burned in the U.S. this year as West Coast wildfires continue to rage.



Hiner and the Big Bark Chippers have been battling West Coast wildfires all summer. They've also faced California's devastating Camp Fire, which killed 85 civilians in 2018.

In 2020, wildfires have burned more than 5 million acres in the United States.
