july 4th

Here's how fast a safe and sane firework can spark a fire

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how fast a safe and sane firework can spark a fire

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The birth of a wildfire can be triggered with the lighting of one simple safe and sane sparkler. Within ten seconds a spark took off on drought-parched hillsides at the Concord Pavilion on Friday with Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel standing by. Within a minute, flames were roaring out of control.

RELATED: 4th of July Events: What's happening in San Francisco, across the Bay Area

The so-called safe and sane fountain firework was purposely set off.

The fire marshal explained that hopefully, people won't set them fireworks off in dry brush, but sparks can fly. After 30 seconds or 60 seconds, the spark can become an out of control situation. Even a 911 call means a fire crew is still minutes away and a garden hose won't help.



Neighboring counties like Alameda sell safe and sane fireworks that are illegal in Contra Costa County. This year there are steep penalties and a new hotline to report neighbors who sell fireworks or set them off.

"Earlier this year we had a resident light one firework off his back patio and threw it and burned their building down and displaced 40 residents," said Fire Marshal Chris Bachman. "In addition, our fire investigation unit has been doing undercover operations and has made four different arrests for illegal selling of fireworks in the county."

WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: San Francisco's 4th of July fireworks show

The big message for the public is go watch professionals set off fireworks at July 4 shows scheduled in Concord, Pittsburg or Antioch. Do not set off any fireworks of any kind on your patio or in your neighborhood.

The fire protection district plans to have 50 extra personnel and eight additional engines and apparatus standing by on July 4.

To report illegal fireworks Contra Costa County, residents can call the hotline at (833) 885-2021.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordantiochpittsburg4th of julycalifornia wildfiresfire safetyjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
Chaotic Fourth of July sideshows push Vallejo PD to the limit
How surging Delta variant may impact Bay Area after 4th of July
4th of July was '12 hours of nonstop chaos,' Oakland chief says
Small NorCal town makes the most with 'bubble wrap' fireworks
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News