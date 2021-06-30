4th of July Events: What's happening in San Francisco, across the Bay Area

Please don't light your own fireworks -- we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.
Be sure to check the event's website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.
AROUND THE BAY
Bart is providing special event trains for San Francisco's fireworks show! Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.; please be in the Embarcadero BART station by 10:40 p.m. to catch your train home. (Regular service ends at 9 p.m. and all stations except Embarcadero will close at that time.) Be sure your Clipper cards are loaded in advance and that you leave yourself enough time after the show to get back to the station!
About 30 minutes after the conclusion of the fireworks, BART will run two sets of special event trains from the Embarcadero Station to Richmond, Antioch, Berryessa, and SFO/Millbrae, making all station stops. Dublin/Pleasanton riders should take the Berryessa train and transfer at Bay Fair and take the shuttle train to Dublin/Pleasanton, which will stop at all stations along the line.
For more information, visit the BART website.
EAST BAY
USS Hornet 4th Of July Celebration & Music 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: USS Hornet, 707 West Hornet Ave., Alameda
Info: Relax on the Flight Deck with DJ Tanoa Stewart, grab some food and drinks, and explore all the great aircraft, restored spaces, Apollo artifacts, and exhibits at the museum!
Admission: $10 - 20
July 4th Independence Day 'Porch Of July' 2021: Alameda
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Various locations in Alameda
Info: Let's all celebrate the Fourth of July weekend and let our Alameda pride shine. Decorate your porch, yard, front window or vehicle, to win prizes and show your community spirit.
July 4th Parade, Fest & Fireworks 2021
Where: Several locations throughout Antioch
When: 7/4/2021, festivities start at 8 a.m.
Info: 4th of July events will include a pancake breakfast, car show, parade, live music and fireworks show that starts at 9 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks Celebration 2021: Concord Pavillion
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Concord Pavillion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord
Info: Load up your family and friends in your car and join us at the Concord Pavilion for the largest Fireworks Display ever seen in Concord presented by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. This drive-in style event will feature Pyro Spectacular's award winning Fireworks show set to music.
Admission: $25
4th Of July Porch Parade 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Various locations in Fremont
Info: A virtual map showing the locations of all registered Porches will be posted so you can plan a walk, bike or drive around your neighborhood to see and share in the celebration
Admission: Free
July 4th Dynamite 5K Run/Walk 2021: SF Bay Trail, Hercules
When: 7/4/2021
Where: End of John Muir Parkway, Hercules
Info: Reboot our 4th of July tradition with the Hercules Dynamite 5K Run/Walk along the San Francisco Bay Trail! The race will start July 4th at 9am. We will run/jog/walk the newly opened Northern portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail from The Exchange to the top of the trail on Pacific Ave and back.
Admission: $20 - 40
All-American BBQ Buffet
When: 7/4/2021, 12 p.m.
Where: Elevation LVK at the Livermore Airport, 682 Terminal Circle, Livermore
Info: Celebrate with us at Elevation LVK as we throw an All-American BBQ starting at noon to celebrate our beautiful country!
Admission: $65
July 4th 'Joltin' Joe' DiMaggio Boat Display 2021
When: 7/4/2021, 10 a.m.
Where: Field 3, Waterfront Park, Joe DiMaggio Ballfields, 245 N Court St, Martinez
Info: In lieu of the annual 4th of July Parade and the Fireworks Show which were canceled due to COVID, the City is pleased to announce some additional July 4th activities at Waterfront Park scheduled for Sunday, July 4th. The Joe DiMaggio Hometown Hero Project will be displaying the famous Joltin' Joe 22-foot Chris Craft pleasure boat starting at 10 a.m. near Field 3 of the Waterfront Park Joe DiMaggio Ballfields.
Fourth of July with Alameda County Firefighters, Car Show & Fire Truck Demo
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Alameda County Fire Department Station 27, 39039 Cherry St., Newark
Info: Join Alameda County Firefighters for their Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, co-sponsored by the Newark International House of Pancakes (IHOP), on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. For a $5 donation, enjoy pancakes, sausage and coffee and/or orange juice and help support the Alameda County Fire Fighters Association-IAFF Local 55 Charity Fund! The event will also feature music by DJ C Custom Sound, the Classic Cruisers Car Club, and a Fire Truck Demonstration at 10:00 a.m.
Admission: $5
4th of July Concert: SONGS of Freedom & Celebration with IMAGINE: Nation
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Rocky's Market Brooklyn Basin, 288 9th Ave., Oakland
Info: Celebrate the Musical Beauty and Harmony of the USA, Mali and Brazil in this scintillating waterfront world unity concert at sunset.
Admission: $18
Orinda 4th of July Parade
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Various locations in Orinda
Info: Orinda's July 4th tradition, started in the early 1980s by the Orinda Association, is a way to celebrate Independence Day and to celebrate "community." Thousands of citizens and visitors have gathered in previous years to participate in or watch the parade and attend the numerous events available throughout the day. This year we will have our traditional parade again - with safety protocols as required by Contra Costa County Health Department. Parade begins near the Orinda Theater.
Admission: Free
July 4th Caravan, Decorating Contest & Block Party 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Various locations in Piedmont
Info: While we can't gather together on Highland Avenue, there will be a small flotilla of vehicles that brings the parade to you (or near by)! A small group of vehicles as well as a flatbed truck carrying the venerable Barrelhouse Jazz Band will slowly make its way around town to bring a little bit of parade spirit to the community. Keep a look out for the caravan driving down your street (or close by) between at 12:00-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th.
Admission: Free
2021 Pleasant Hill Fourth of July Celebration
When: 7/4/2021, festivities start at 10 am
Where: Various locations in Pleasant Hill
Info: Features their 17th Annual Firecracker 5K Run and Walk, now a virtual event benefiting Pleasant Hill schools. Plus a neighborhood auto parade from 10 am to noon, a house decorating contest, and a fireworks display at 9:20 pm. Firework viewing not permitted at the launch site, so please view from DVC Lots 8 & 9, Sunvalley Mall or your own back yard.
Admission: Free
4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert Featuring Fleetwood Mask - The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
When: 7/4/2021
Where: San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, 12501 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon
Info: The San Ramon 4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert will be featuring Fleetwood Mask, one of the best Fleetwood Mac tribute bands playing all of your favorite songs. The evening will begin with patriotic music from Olympia Fields and a tribute to our Veterans.
July 4th 'Run San Ramon' 5K 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd.,San Ramon,East Bay
Info: Get a healthy start to your 4th of July with this Independence Day Classic. Enjoy the paved and looped 5K course through San Ramon. All participants will receive a short sleeve commemorative shirt, bib, and participation medal. The Run San Ramon is a chip-timed race.
Admission: Adult 5K - $50, Youth 5K - $40, Virtual - $40
4th of July Parkoncert
When: 7/4/2021 at 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek
Info: Enjoy a free concert by the Walnut Creek Concert Band at Civic Park in Downtown Walnut Creek. Bring your family and friends, have picnic and enjoy the sounds of your Walnut Creek Concert Band as we celebrate America!
Admission: Free
NORTH BAY
July 4th Parade, Fest & Fireworks 2021
When: 7/4/2021, 6:30 - 10 p.m.
Where: Community Park 2, 20 Benton Way, American Canyon
Info: The City of American Canyon will host a 4th of July Community Celebration from 6:30 - 10 pm. The evening celebration will include a parade, live music, and a firework display. This year's activities will be shorter and more condensed than the previous years. The parade will be succinct and on a different route which is available to you under the Parade details heading. The live music and brief opening remarks will begin at the conclusion of the parade, (approximately 7:30 pm) and lead into fireworks. As always, a fireworks display concludes the night from a different location than previous years at Community Park 1.
Admission: Free
4th Of July Parade & Family Fun At Park 2021
When: 7/4/2021, festivities start at 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Fairfield
Info: In addition to the traditional parade which will be held in downtown Fairfield on Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., a variety of fun family-oriented activities will take place on the county lawn at Jefferson and Texas Streets from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Activities will include a "Hot Dog Eating Contest", "Best Apple Pie" competition, music, bounce houses, relay races, novelty food vendors, and so much more!
July 4th Concert & Fireworks 2021: CreekWalk
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Andrews Park, 614 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
Info: This year's CreekWalk Concert Series that kicks off on July 4 with a concert at 6:30 and fireworks show after!
Admission: Free
July 4th Musical Americana & BBQ 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville
Info: The community is invited to celebrate the birth and long history of our country this Independence Day with the Vacaville Museum's Musical Americana event on July 4, 2021. The event is from noon to 4 pm at the Museum. Guests will enjoy patriotic music and delicious food on the Museum's shaded courtyard, and the popular Nut Tree Centennial exhibit which will be open for visitors. July 4th is a day for barbecue, and Smohhk Daddy's BBQ will be on hand grilling cook out favorites for purchase. The Museum Guild is popping up fresh popcorn, serving drinks and selling their famous Nut Tree breads.
Admission: Free
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
When: 7/3/2021
Where: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo
Info: Start your summer off with a bang. Enjoy fireworks, rides, discounted tickets and more when you celebrate Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, where our special fireworks show lights up the sky nightly. Experience heart-pounding thrills on BATMAN: The Ride, go for a spin on SkyScreamer, and meet some of our amazing animals up close at Odin's Temple of the Tiger and the Shark Experience. And of course, be sure to snap a selfie at the Coca-Cola Photo Wall to remember the day. Celebrate the diversity of Americans through multicultural performances, diverse special food offerings, and fireworks.
Admission: $45 (half off with code COKE)
PENINSULA
50th Half Moon Bay "Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade" + Coastside Rising Music Festival
When: 7/4/2021, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Half Moon Bay, Main Street between Filbert and Mill Streets, Half Moon Bay
Info: The Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade now also includes a music-driven community street festival to bookend the parade - Coastside Rising "So Happy Together" celebrates and brings together the entire community with a healthy dose of uplifting positivity all tied together with the hope, momentum and optimism of the State Re-Opening comeback.
Admission: Free
Independence Day Music Fest & BBQ 2021
When: 7/4/2021, 12 p.m.
Where: Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd., Pacifica
Info: Bands and BBQ & good times... Lineup includes: El Terrible, Surf Monster, Edgar Blood, Control Freaks, Greg Hoy & the Boys, Hot Laundry, Black Crosses, The Young Barons, The IFIC
SAN FRANCISCO
Fourth of July Weekend Golden State Warriors & Chase Thrive City Block Party
When: 7/3/2021 tp 7/4/2021
Where: Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco
Info: The Golden State Warriors will host the Thrive City Block Party presented by Chase on July 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Thrive City, the community gathering space surrounding Chase Center. The Thrive City Block Party is open to the public, and those who attend the free event will enjoy two full days of live entertainment including a band and DJ, local food vendors, beer gardens, and family friendly activations, including a kids' zone and an NBA 2K Gaming Zone. Chase cardholders will receive a variety of benefits during the Thrive City Block Party, including early entry, access to the Chase Lounge, beverage coupons, giveaways and more.
Admission: Free
San Francisco 4th of July Fireworks
When: 7/4/2021, 9:30 - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Pier 39 / Aquatic Park, San Francisco
Info: The Fourth of July fireworks are back this year, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and our reopening! The show will start at 9:30 p.m. over San Francisco's incredible waterfront.
Admission: Free
San Francisco Independence Day Pub Crawl
When: 7/4/2021, 4 - 10 p.m.
Where: Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St., San Francisco
Info: The Fourth of July Pub Crawl is San Francisco's biggest Independence Day Party with a huge group of fun, party people attending every year. We have lined up some of the coolest pubs in the city that will be offering a diverse selection of beers, cocktails, shots and more at a huge discount for pub crawl participants. You pub crawl ticket will get you access to all of the drink specials as well as give you free entry to all of the bars. You will also receive a Fourth of July Pub Crawl Map, which will have all the details for the crawl including all of the participating bars, drinks specials, hot dog eating contest information and afterparty details.
Admission: $12 + $2.01 fee
Stern Grove Festival - SF Symphony
Where: Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove
When: July 4, 12 p.m.
Info: The San Francisco Symphony returns for its annual summer performance at Stern Grove Festival, with Edwin Outwater conducting a special Fourth of July concert featuring pianist Aaron Diehl. Advance reservations required.
Admission: Free
SOUTH BAY
Spirit Of America July 4 Firecracker Race: Virtual 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Milpitas (virtual)
Info: Includes the Milpitas Firecracker race, a virtual 5 or 10K for participants to run at their own speed, and community service activities over the days following July 4th, such as a blood drive, food drive, bone marrow registry drive, school supply drive, and virtual volunteer fair.
Rose, White and Blue Parade: Be the Parade
When: 7/4/2021
Where: The Alameda between Stockton Avenue and Magnolia Avenue, San Jose
Info: A historic community celebration that brings together residents, businesses and organizations of San José and the greater Bay Area in celebration of diversity, public spirit, and our floral/agricultural heritage.
