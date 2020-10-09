The Barnes Firm has practical tips if you're involved in a car accident

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Landon Vivian, Managing Attorney, The Barnes Firm, based in Oakland, shares practical tips on what to do after a car accident.
"The details that occur at the time of the accident are critical down the road," says Landon.
1. Make sure you're okay - if you're significantly injured, call for help.
2. Document as much information as you can - if you have a mobile phone, take pictures.
3. Find out if there are any witnesses - get their contact information.
4. Get a copy of the police report.
The Barnes Firm lawyers work with their client's insurance company and the insurance company of the person who was at fault.
For their own clients, they sort out some of the issues like uninsured motorist coverage or underinsured.
As soon as the other party's insurance company finds out your information, they'll begin trying to contact you. Landon advises, "Before you talk to that other person's insurance company, give us a call, talk to us, because we can make sure that everything right from the start is done in your best interest."
Landon also reflected on the passing of The Barnes Firm Founder, Steve Barnes. Steve died in a plane crash in New York on Friday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was a pilot. His niece, Elizabeth "Liz" Barnes, 32, sole passenger on the plane, also died.
"It's been a very difficult last few days for all of us here at The Barnes Firm. We not only lost a titan of the legal industry, we lost someone who was a friend, a valued mentor and a colleague.
Many people know Mr. Barnes as being a celebrity attorney, but he was truly an incredible individual. He was a Marine who served our country, he had a tremendous sense of humor, he was a proud father of three, a generous philanthropist, committed to our firm and what we do... and most importantly, our clients."
