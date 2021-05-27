travel

1st cruise ship to depart US in more than a year sets sail June 26

EMBED <>More Videos

1st cruise ship sails from U.S. June 26

NEW YORK CITY -- The first cruise to sail from a U.S. port in more than a year is set to depart June 26.

The luxury ship Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale with the first and only American female captain, Kate McCue, at the helm.

The 7-night Caribbean cruise was given the green light by the CDC after meeting updated health standards for guests and crew.

The ship Celebrity Edge is owned by Celebrity Cruises, part of the Royal Caribbean Group.

Nine of the 15 ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet are expected to return to sailing this year.

Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean received CDC approval to run test cruises.

EMBED More News Videos

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.



The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off
TSA 'confident' it's prepared to handle Thanksgiving travel rush
Toontown at Disneyland closing until 2023 for complete redesign
Bay Area residents assess risk ahead of Thanksgiving travel
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News