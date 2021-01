Bay Area storm timeline: Last day of heavy showers, chance of thunder before rain eases up

#flooding in the South Bay?!?!#AtmosphericRiver turning our usual wet weather pattern upside down.

RAINFALL TIMING/ESTIMATES:

Showers will continue Thursday.



They will be moderate to heavy in pockets.



There is still a chance of thunder.



The Atmospheric River is still stalled over the Central Coast where flooding problems continue.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for the burn scar areas where flash flooding is likely and there is a possibility of mudslides.

DANGEROUS WINDS:

The winds will remain gusty at times but, nowhere near the intensity that we experienced Tuesday night

SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW:

A Blizzard Warning remains up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.



5 to 8 feet of snow and strong winds making it treacherous to travel so it is best to hold off.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waves of showers and downpours continue Thursday with the South Bay receives the greatest amounts, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.The storm, which started as a level 3 on our Storm Impact Scale , has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday. The storm has now been downgraded to a level 2.Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.