Florida Gov. DeSantis visits SF, claims city has 'collapsed due to leftist policies'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday taking a jab at San Francisco after visiting the city as part of his campaign visit to California.

"You look around the city is not vibrant anymore. It's really collapsed because of leftist policies and these policies have caused these people to flee this area. They don't prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country," said Desantis.

In the video, he goes on to say he saw open-air drug use and boarded-up businesses.

ABC7 News Insider Phil Matier says San Francisco could be at the forefront of the 2024 presidential election.

"It is no secret that Governor Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis have had an ongoing feud. Governor Newsom goes down to Florida, cuts television news ads there criticizing that state. And now Governor DeSantis is stopping by Governor Newsom's hometown and is sending him a postcard with his own critique of San Francisco. Once again, putting us in the spotlight for possibly the presidential election," said Matier.

This is likely one of the fiercest rivalries in U.S. politics, Newsom and DeSantis are dueling term-limited governors who represent opposite ends of the ideological spectrum and lead two of the nation's largest and most influential states. Newsom and DeSantis almost certainly won't face each other on any ballot in 2024, but in many ways, they are defining the debate from their corners of America as the presidential primary season gets underway.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

