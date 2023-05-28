Here's a look at SF 'Wellness Hubs' plan which could include safe consumption sites

Mayor London Breed talked about getting tougher on drug dealers and users, while quietly making way for privately-funded safe injection sites.

"So at the end of the day, some people are going to like it and some people aren't. And that's just what it is, because I'm putting everything on the line to change what we need to do," said Breed.

She addressed the crowd gathered at U.N. Plaza on Tuesday, where Board President Aaron Peskin pushed the weekly-meeting, highlighting the urgency of the crisis in the hub of the city's open-air drug market.

The mayor pushing back in days following, calling the move a political ploy as the debate over how to address the fentanyl crisis flares up.

On Friday, the mayor released a preview of her upcoming budget including a more subtle message showing room to fund what she dubs, "Wellness Hubs," noting any inclusion of safe injection sites inside the hubs would have to be privately funded.

"We're looking at receiving funds from the city for all the wraparound services, all of those services that are legal, that are being done right now," Lydia Bransent, Executive Director, The Gubbio Project, one of the nonprofits pushing for safe injection sites.

"Where the city's not going to help us with funding is with the actual overdose prevention site. That work will be privately funded," she said.

Overdose prevention sites, also known as safe injection or safe consumption sites are illegal under federal law, but the mayor believes the New York Model could provide a path forward - using private donations to operate the specific space within the "Wellness Hubs" where drugs are consumed - not city dollars, making the city in theory, less liable.

Sam Rivera, Executive Director of OnPointNYC, the nonprofit operating the first two safe injection sites in the country in New York City - the first in the country, was in San Francisco this week prepping nonprofits like The Gubbio Project, noting the city's showing of support is critical.

"Working with the city health department, a funder who not only sees their role as providing the funds that make it happen, but participating in a process where they can be creative and support other services that they know are key to allow any OPC to be successful," said Rivera.

"Working with the city to be able to really connect people to that next step, housing, treatment, whatever it is the person needs to stabilize and to be able to live a healthier, safer life," said Bransten.

Rivera also spoke at a fundraiser Wednesday night, helping The Gubbio Project raise those much-needed private funds.

Tara Campbell: "How much will it take to fund the actual space people consume drugs?"

Lydia Bransten: "Annually to fund that, including having a medical professional, an EMT and all that it's going to be about $1.2 million."

Bransten estimates the city's portion of the "Wellness Hubs" will cost roughly $3.5 million a year, with the mayor planning to open as many as three in the next two years

