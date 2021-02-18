Society

Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- The flowers are in full bloom along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County.

People took advantage of the nice weather on Wednesday to stop and take photos in the field just south of Bonny Doon Road.

Including Paul and Barbara Van Maanen, who drove to the coast from Concord.

"We saw all the cars stopped and thought it was a good chance to stop and take some pictures and breathe in fresh air," Paul Van Maanen said.

Paul and Barbara both grew up nearby and said they can't remember ever seeing a bloom this large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydavenporthighway 1buzzworthytravelnaturesanta cruz countydriving
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. officials announce they're expanding vaccine eligibility
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
Personal information of California drivers potentially compromised in ransomware attack of DMV contractor
Oakland street renamed after Black Panther Party co-founder
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Show More
Missouri man uses blowtorch to clear snow
Thousands don't show up for vaccine appts. in Santa Clara Co.
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
SF residents wait anxiously for Moscone Center to reopen
Data shows Silicon Valley's low-wage workers hit hard by pandemic
More TOP STORIES News