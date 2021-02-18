Large flower bloom wows drivers on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- The flowers are in full bloom along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County.People took advantage of the nice weather on Wednesday to stop and take photos in the field just south of Bonny Doon Road.Including Paul and Barbara Van Maanen, who drove to the coast from Concord."We saw all the cars stopped and thought it was a good chance to stop and take some pictures and breathe in fresh air," Paul Van Maanen said.Paul and Barbara both grew up nearby and said they can't remember ever seeing a bloom this large.