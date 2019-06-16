Sips with Spencer

An inside look at The Mountain Winery's Chateau La Cresta restaurant

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- The perfect night out? Dinner and a show! Known for being minutes away, but worlds apart, The Mountain Winery feels like you're at a lavish location without having to endure a significant amount of travel.

Take your friends and family to an elegant dinner at The Mountain Winery Restaurant, Chateau La Cresta.

Enjoy three courses of sustainably farmed foods and Mountain Winery's own Estate vineyard wines while you take in the stunning views on the property's outdoor patio.

After dinner, rock out to the music of your favorite artists at The Mountain Winery's Summer Concert Series!

For more information on Chateau La Cresta, click here.

Check out The Mountain Winery's events calendar.

Go here for Mountain Winery's main website.

Address:
The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
