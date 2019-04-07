Celebrate National Beer Day with hoppin' discounts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today is National Beer Day!At least one restaurant is offering a special deal to celebrate.Yard House is having a special - Three-dollar pints.There are two locations in the Bay Area.There's one in Concord near the Sun Valley Mall at 2005 Diamond Boulevard.The other is in San Jose's Santana Row.So why is today National Beer Day? There is in fact, historical significance to the date.It marks the day that President Roosevelt signed a law allowing beer to be legally manufactured and sold in the U.S. once again following prohibition.