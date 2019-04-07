beer

Celebrate National Beer Day with hoppin' discounts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today is National Beer Day!

At least one restaurant is offering a special deal to celebrate.

Yard House is having a special - Three-dollar pints.

RELATED: Iced coffee-inspired beer from Dunkin', Harpoon could be your new poolside drink

There are two locations in the Bay Area.

There's one in Concord near the Sun Valley Mall at 2005 Diamond Boulevard.

The other is in San Jose's Santana Row.

RELATED: Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans in time for Easter

So why is today National Beer Day? There is in fact, historical significance to the date.

It marks the day that President Roosevelt signed a law allowing beer to be legally manufactured and sold in the U.S. once again following prohibition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkconcordsan josebaru.s. & worldbeerrestaurantrestaurantsdrinkingbay area eventsalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEER
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
2-year-old found riding on case of beer instead of booster seat
Raleigh Beer Garden: Record for Most Beers on Tap
Truck Yard Bar: A Playground for Adults
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News