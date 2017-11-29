SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --After repeatedly selling out, tickets will go back on sale for the extremely popular Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. The extension will run through Feb. of 2018.
All tickets are $38.
The Museum of Ice Cream has become a runaway success, selling out in just minutes each time new tickets become available.
