Sips with Spencer

Spencer plays sommelier for the day at Piperade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Located in downtown San Francisco, Piperade brings the authentic flavor of the Basque Country to the Bay Area. Owners, Chef Gerald Hirigoyen and his wife, Cameron, describe their restaurant as "West Coast Basque Cuisine." Piperade's mouth-watering dishes bring together these two cultures by incorporating fresh local ingredients into French, Spanish, and Basque dishes.

The word Piperade means classic stew of sizzling peppers, tomatoes, and garlic topped with slices of ham and a poached egg. You can order this popular Basque dish along with countless other meal options and of course, fine wine. In this segment, Spencer plays sommelier for the day providing his wine recommendations to guests at Piperade!

Here is more information on Piperade.

Address:
1015 Battery St

San Francisco, CA 94111

See more Sips with Spencer here.
