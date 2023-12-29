'Forging Heroes': Formerly incarcerated individuals train to become wildland firefighters

Watch the new ABC7 Originals documentary "Forging Heroes" wherever you stream ABC7.

'Forging Heroes' tells the story of a California-based nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated individuals train to become wildland firefighters.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Fire and Forestry Recruitment Program is a California-based nonprofit that helps formerly incarcerated individuals train to become wildland firefighters.

The program is the brainchild of two men who received training and gained experience fighting fires while incarcerated at fire camps, but couldn't get hired anywhere in California due to the stigma of having a criminal record.

Yet, they didn't give up.

This is the story of how this revolutionary program became a reality and how the first Bay Area cohort of formerly incarcerated men and women took on the challenge in hopes of a better future despite overwhelming personal and societal obstacles.

