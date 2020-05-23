Coronavirus education: Bay Area nonprofit offers free distance learning to homeschool kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Similar to a tutor, but so much more, Khan Academy is a free resource for distance learning for students, and offers everything from math and science to test preparation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how it started and what they offer. "You don't have to replicate eight hours of a school day for your kids. But at minimum, 20 minutes a day, Monday through Friday of long distance learning will prepare kids well and it would be ideal to use Khan Academy along with classroom learning," Khan said.

They also discussed University of California eliminating SAT's and what this means for the future of college admissions.

