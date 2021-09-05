Bay Area's Humphry Slocombe giving away free pint of ice cream with proof of COVID vaccination

This month, Humphry Slocombe is giving away a pint of Cornflake Crunch to anyone who shows proof of vaccination.
The promotion is happening at all Bay Area scoop shops while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.
Acceptable forms of proof are: vaccination card, QR code, or any online confirmation that you got the shot.
For more information on the special, visit here.
Are you #vaccinated and can show proof? We got #free ice cream for you. #thisisnotadrill— humphryslocombe (@humphryslocombe) September 2, 2021
👇https://t.co/hKHMHPonXU pic.twitter.com/UNEQ6UhpP4
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code