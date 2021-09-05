COVID-19 vaccine

Bay Area's Humphry Slocombe giving away free pint of ice cream with proof of COVID vaccination

Got vaccinated? Here's how you can get a free pint of ice cream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here's one more reason to get your COVID vaccine- it can earn you free ice cream!

This month, Humphry Slocombe is giving away a pint of Cornflake Crunch to anyone who shows proof of vaccination.

The promotion is happening at all Bay Area scoop shops while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Acceptable forms of proof are: vaccination card, QR code, or any online confirmation that you got the shot.

For more information on the special, visit here.



