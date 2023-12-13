Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza shut down freeway in downtown LA | LIVE

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip walked onto the 110 Freeway in downtown L.A. on Wednesday morning and forced the closure of all southbound lanes.

The demonstration on the freeway began shortly after 9 a.m. and brought traffic to a standstill on one side of the freeway. Northbound traffic was not affected.

California Highway Patrol officers were at the scene as violent skirmishes broke out among some frustrated drivers and the protesters, who were seated in a row that spanned across the southbound lanes. An occasional motorcycle would break through the line and drive onward on the empty freeway.

A 7-foot tall makeshift menorah was erected as one of the demonstrators used a bullhorn to address the others.

Shortly before 10 a.m., CHP officers began approaching the protesters individually, tying their hands with zip-ties and taking them into custody without incident.

Southbound traffic was backed up past Dodger Stadium and the 5 Freeway interchange as the sit-in continued.

