1 killed in Oakland freeway shooting on I-580, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a freeway shooting on westbound I-580 in Oakland late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the scene at 11:55 p.m.

They say the shooting happened on the freeway but the cars then exited and went into Oakland streets on Lakeshore Ave and Lake Park Ave, where the victim was pronounced dead. CHP is not aware of any other victims.

At the scene, ABC7 News crews saw two cars that had siginificant damage, including a truck that went into a pole with what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield.

A Toyota Corolla was also found about a block away with damage to the front and back ends of the car.

I-580 was closed at 14th Street for several hours until around 3 a.m.

This is the latest in a string of recent fatal highway shootings.

One person was also killed in a I-580 shooting in Oakland in late March, and a 5-year-old girl was killed last weekend in a freeway shooting near Fremont.

