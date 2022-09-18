Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog

A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- A Hollister woman named Amanda says she's in a lot of pain after being attacked during what police say is the city's first French Bulldog theft.

Hollister Police confirm Amanda came home Thursday around 11:30 a.m. and walked in on two suspects armed with handguns. Surveillance video shows her entering the home and the suspects yell inaudibly at her. A second surveillance video shows Amanda's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as the two run out the door.

Police say they're looking for a silver Chevrolet Malibu with paper plates.

Amanda's face is bruised and her spirits broken after the loss of her beloved cow-print puppy.

"I'm not doing well but trying to stay positive," she said to ABC7 News.

Those with information should contact the Hollister Police Department.

